https://thehill.com/blogs/blog-briefing-room/news/526407-twitter-users-compare-rockefeller-center-christmas-tree-to

Twitter users were quick to mock Rockefeller Center’s famous Christmas tree after it was set up on Tuesday ahead of the holiday season.

One video appeared to show a bottom portion of the tree falling off as a crane lifted it into place.

Many Twitter users joked that it looked like the sparse, small tree in “A Charlie Brown Christmas.” 

Others joked that it was a tree appropriate for 2020. 

The Christmas tree at Rockefeller Center is an iconic part of the holiday season for some New York City residents and visitors. This year, the tree is set to be lit on Dec. 2, according to the Rockefeller Center’s website.

The New York Police Department on Saturday shared a video of officers escorting the tree as it was transported from Oneonta, N.Y., to Manhattan.

