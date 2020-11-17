https://thehill.com/blogs/blog-briefing-room/news/526407-twitter-users-compare-rockefeller-center-christmas-tree-to

Twitter users were quick to mock Rockefeller Center’s famous Christmas tree after it was set up on Tuesday ahead of the holiday season.

One video appeared to show a bottom portion of the tree falling off as a crane lifted it into place.

Could the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree look any worse? 2020on brand… pic.twitter.com/6K2n4bX9u7 — Rex Chapman (@RexChapman) November 17, 2020

Let the holiday season begin! The 2020 Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree has officially arrived at the Plaza. pic.twitter.com/RapXlMt1Fb — Rockefeller Center (@rockcenternyc) November 14, 2020

Many Twitter users joked that it looked like the sparse, small tree in “A Charlie Brown Christmas.”

2020 Rockefeller Center christmas Tree be looking like Charlie Brown! LMFAOpic.twitter.com/wOIMdUFc1u — KEEM (@KEEMSTAR) November 17, 2020

Charlie Brown: I have the saddest Christmas Tree.

Rockefeller Center: Hold my beer. https://t.co/OexnJvaf86 — Emily Brandwin (@CIAspygirl) November 17, 2020

Others joked that it was a tree appropriate for 2020.

The Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree does not look like it had a particularly good 2020. pic.twitter.com/8hPTYTrb9g — Geoff Pilkington (@geoffpilkington) November 17, 2020

The Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree, ladies and gentlemen! Let’s give 2020 a round of applause. pic.twitter.com/kRt8qCNudo — Liam Stack (@liamstack) November 17, 2020

The Rockefeller Christmas tree, just like the rest of us, really been through things in 2020 pic.twitter.com/6xC8C34iMk — Brett S. Vergara (@BrettSVergara) November 16, 2020

The Christmas tree at Rockefeller Center is an iconic part of the holiday season for some New York City residents and visitors. This year, the tree is set to be lit on Dec. 2, according to the Rockefeller Center’s website.

The New York Police Department on Saturday shared a video of officers escorting the tree as it was transported from Oneonta, N.Y., to Manhattan.

Visiting the Christmas Tree at Rockefeller Center is always a must during the holiday season in NYC. But how do you get this oversized Tree from Oneonta to Rockefeller Center? With an escort from our @NYPDHighway Unit. pic.twitter.com/Mqnvtfb0jS — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) November 14, 2020

