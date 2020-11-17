https://www.yahoo.com/now/u-retail-sales-rose-october-133353942.html
Business Wire
Commonwealth Launches Commonwealth Connect
Commonwealth Financial Network®, a national firm dedicated to providing advisor-focused business solutions, has launched its first digital platform focused exclusively on fostering connections among advisors affiliated with the firm. Commonwealth Connect builds on the firm’s strong community foundation by allowing its network of more than 2,000 advisors to find each other based on location, niche clientele, interests, and hobbies.