https://www.oann.com/uk-households-will-face-ban-from-mixing-after-lockdown-the-telegraph/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=uk-households-will-face-ban-from-mixing-after-lockdown-the-telegraph

November 17, 2020

(Reuters) – British households will be banned from mixing when the lockdown ends under government’s plans to rescue Christmas, the Telegraph reported https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2020/11/17/households-banned-mixing-lockdown-bid-save-christmas on Tuesday.

Ministers are planning to announce an “end of lockdown package” next week, according to the report.

The package will also include a schedule for UK’s vaccination programme and an expansion of mass testing, which is expected to soften the blow of further restrictions, the report added.

Under current social distancing guidance, meetings of larger groups are against the law, though people from different households can gather in groups.

These restrictions are applicable in England until Dec. 2, when the national lockdown will end.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said earlier he hoped Britain could return to some form of normality before Christmas if people stick to the rules. England entered its second countrywide lockdown for a month on Nov. 5.

(Reporting by Maria Ponnezhath in Bengaluru; Editing by Matthew Lewis)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

