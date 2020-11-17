https://hannity.com/media-room/update-cnn-host-regrets-trump-nazi-comparison-says-should-not-have-compared-two-thoughts/

CNN’s Christiane Amanpour backed-away from her incendiary comments last week that directly compared the Trump administration to Nazi atrocities; saying she should not have “juxtaposed” the two thoughts.

“I observed the 82nd anniversary of Kristallnacht, as I often do — it is the event that began the horrors of the Holocaust. I also noted President Trump’s attacks on history, facts, knowledge, and truth. I should not have juxtaposed the two thoughts,” Amanpour said at the end of her program on Monday.

.@CAmanpour comparing Trump to Hitler and Kristallnacht, saying they “assault” the “same values” is obscene and outrageous. But Amanpour alone should not be condemned – it took writers, producers and executives at CNN to allow this inflammatory nonsense on the air. pic.twitter.com/uSbDo1V3Va — Steve Krakauer (@SteveKrak) November 13, 2020

“Hitler and his evils stand alone, of course, in history. I regret any pain my statement may have caused,” Amanpour continued. “My point was to say how democracy can potentially slip away, and how we must always zealously guard our democratic values.”

Read the full report at Fox News.

