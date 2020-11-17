https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/arlington-national-cemetery-cancels-wreaths-across-america/

Update this afternoon from Army Secretary…

I have directed Arlington National Cemetery to safely host Wreaths Across America. We appreciate the families and visitors who take time to honor and remember those who are laid to rest at our nation’s most hallowed ground. — SecArmy (@SecArmy) November 17, 2020

Due to the current COVID-19 situation across the nation and within the NCR, it is with great regret that ANC is cancelling Wreaths Across America at ANC and the Soldiers’ and Airmen’s Home Cemetery on Dec. 19, 2020. Please read the full press release at: https://t.co/b6EEqpsmRh — Arlington National Cemetery (@ArlingtonNatl) November 16, 2020

Really sorry to read this. My family looks forward to kicking off Christmas by honoring those who served and learning about their service while laying wreaths.

(Usually it’s cold and we’re all covered up, including faces.) https://t.co/x3oEJh9LbV — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) November 17, 2020

Full story at NBC 4…

Press Release…