Update this afternoon from Army Secretary…

I have directed Arlington National Cemetery to safely host Wreaths Across America. We appreciate the families and visitors who take time to honor and remember those who are laid to rest at our nation’s most hallowed ground.

Full story at NBC 4…

Press Release…

