As reported earlier by Cassandra Fairbanks:

A Trump supporter walking away from the crowd at the Trump March in DC on Saturday was assaulted by a mob of Black Lives Matter thugs.

After one coward hit the man from behind and knocked him down another came up and kicked him in the face.

The man attempted to defend himself, and did well for a few minutes, before he was hit from behind.

One of the animals also gleefully stole his phone as he was down.

Nice find!

Here it is in slow motion where he gets sucker punched & she steals his phone. pic.twitter.com/BIv5hHm8HS — darstar (@_xoxoxoxoxxoxo_) November 14, 2020

Kenneth Wayne Deberry was later arrested by police for the brutal assault.

Kenneth is a registered child sex offender.

What a shock.

Via The Daily Caller:

A protestor who was arrested after he punched a supporter of President Donald Trump is also a registered child sex offender, public records show. The Metropolitan Police Department arrested 39-year-old Kenneth Wayne Deberry on Saturday for disorderly conduct, including inciting violence, aggravated assault, and felon in possession of a firearm after police found he was carrying a handgun, according to an MPD press release. According to the MPD Sex Offender Registry, Deberry is a registered sex offender who was convicted in Washington, D.C. in 2008 of second degree child sexual abuse against a person under 16 years of age.

