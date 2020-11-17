https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/walmart-covid-19-stimulus-relief/2020/11/17/id/997498

Walmart CEO Doug McMillon on Tuesday pushed for another stimulus package while congratulating Joe Biden on his election victory, reports CBS News.

Several news outlets have called the race for Biden, though President Donald Trump refuses to concede, citing voter fraud. Newsmax will not announce a winner until enough states certify votes.

McMillon, who made the comments during a phone call with investors, said it was “imperative that elected officials in Washington work together to deliver the help so many small businesses need to get through this next phase of the pandemic.

“We look forward to working with the administration and both houses of Congress to move the country forward and solve issues on behalf of our associates, customers, and other stakeholders,” McMillon said.

Congress has failed to pass a second coronavirus relief bills. House Democrats in May passed a $3 trillion package, but Republicans have balked at the price tag. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., has even dropped the figure to $500 billion as a “targeted” measure.

Biden on Tuesday also called for another relief bill.

“Right now, Congress should come together and pass a COVID relief package like the HEROES Act that the House passed six months ago,” Biden said. “Once we shut down the virus and deliver economic relief to workers and businesses, then we can start to build back better than before.

“The refusal of Democrats and Republicans to cooperate with one another is not due to some mysterious force beyond our control,” he added. “It’s a conscious decision. It’s a choice that we make. If we can decide not to cooperate, then we can decide to cooperate.”

