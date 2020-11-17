http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/powerlineblog/livefeed/~3/xYogRqs1GI4/warnock-hates-the-military.php

The Democrats’ hopes of regaining control of the Senate rest on the “Reverend” Raphael Warnock. Warnock is a hard-core leftist and bigot in the Jeremiah Wright mold, as Paul has shown in several posts. Today another Warnock video came to light, this one perhaps the most devastating of all to his candidacy. In 2011, Warnock said in a sermon that “nobody can serve God and the military.” Here is the tape:







The Free Beacon points out that Georgia has the fifth-largest active military community of any state. Barring voter fraud on an even more massive scale than we have already seen, it is hard to imagine a bigoted goofball like Warnock being elected to the Senate from a state like Georgia.

