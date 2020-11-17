https://www.dailywire.com/news/watch-cnns-chris-cuomo-admits-we-do-the-job-based-on-whos-in-power

On Monday night, during the handoff from CNN anchor Anderson Cooper to his own show “Cuomo Prime Time,” CNN anchor Chris Cuomo appeared to inadvertently reveal his own partisan brand of newscasting, asserting, “We do the job based on who’s in power.”

Cuomo said to Cooper, referencing Fox News, which he called “State TV,” “State TV’s got some new competition, Anderson; it’s going to be very interesting to see how the narrative unfolds. For people like us, we do the job based on who’s in power. But this is going to be very interesting.”

Freudian slip? During the handoff to his show, CNN’s Chris “Fredo” Cuomo admits “we do the job based on who’s in power.” pic.twitter.com/u77Uv6fR08 — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) November 17, 2020

Later in his monologue, Cuomo went on yet another rant targeting Republicans, even acknowledging, “Yeah. You are being targeted.” He stated:

So how do Republicans in Washington justify saying, “Well, there were questions.” Has (sic) any one of them given you proof to back em up? None. “Well, we should let the process play out.” First, they want to play a victim. You know, when you say, “Remember them,” I say, “Remember them.” They say, “Ooh! He’s targeting us.” Yeah. You are being targeted. But not because you’re victims. Because you’re victimizing the rest of us!

Cuomo accused Republicans of living in a “perverse reality” while urging his listeners to “remember them,” while also pontificating that it was vital for the transition to be made to a Biden administration so Biden could “get up to speed.” Cuomo did not mention all the impediments the Democrats hurled at President Trump from even before he was inaugurated through the duration of his tenure. Cuomo said:

And people must remember and hold you to account when Trump is no longer there, to somehow, in your perverse reality, spread the sunshine on you. You know, this time is supposed to be for Biden to get up to speed. And, you know, the need for that is unique right now. And yet the Trumpers are keeping Biden back, with so many in this country literally dying from a lack of leadership. And by the way, while they’re saying let the process play out, they’re not doing anything with their own legislative process to give you relief, are they? Why not. Remember what they did for Trump and remember what they didn’t do for you.

The week after threatening the lives of GOP lawmakers in Congress, CNN’s Chris Cuomo admits he was “targeting” them.

“Yeah. You are being targeted. But not because you’re victims. Because you’re victimizing the rest of us!” He then tried to rally CNN viewers. pic.twitter.com/WPCt8dipvg — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) November 17, 2020

Then Cuomo turned to threatening Dr. Scott Atlas, who has spoken harshly of the draconian measures imposed vis-à-vis COVID-19 restrictions. Cuomo threatened “we may go back to old school.” He ranted:

Dr. Atlas, okay? A guy with no pandemic experience. He literally would know more if he stayed at a Holiday Express last night. He’s saying, “Hey, you in Michigan: these measures to help try to control the spread, fight back.” Are you kidding me? Shame on you. What kind of doctor would tell people to rise up and resist the only kind of prophylaxis that could help them? What the hell is the matter with this person? Rise up? You rise up and do your job or get the hell out. How could you give this kind of advice? Of course Fauci was being measured; he says I don’t agree with his position. This isn’t Fauci’s fight; the science is obvious. This is about Trump and the Trumpers. He’s gonna have his main health guy stand up and say, “Fight back” against the regulations that keep you safe? Listen to him. I’m not making it up.

Cuomo played a clip of Atlas saying on Fox News, “In this time of isolation is one of the unspoken tragedies of the elderly, who are now being told, ‘Don’t see your family at Thanksgiving.’ For many people this is their final Thanksgiving, believe it or not. What are we doing here?”

“What the hell are you doing here?” Cuomo yelled. “Yeah, it could be their last Thanksgiving if you expose them to people who aren’t wearing masks, who aren’t socially distancing and haven’t been doing so and haven’t gotten tested ’cause they somehow think they don’t want to get in on the ‘con’ of COVID. You know, you want to hide on state news you do it, but some day, you’re going to have to deal with real questions, and either you’re going to come on the show (making a beckoning gesture) or you’re gonna do it but we may go back to old school and maybe the questions will come find you. Maybe when you’re living your life nice and easy, cause you don’t have the concerns that these same people that you’re telling to rise up, that they have. Maybe the questions will come and find you.”

Pointing to the camera, Cuomo then threatens Dr. Scott Atlas for telling people to resist abusive restrictions.

“Maybe we will go back to old school,” Cuomo warns. “Maybe the questions will come find you. Maybe when you’re living your life nice and easy…”

This is CNN. pic.twitter.com/GgK7sMfZsJ — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) November 17, 2020

