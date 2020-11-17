https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/watch-gavin-newsoms-arrogant-elitist-attitude-apologizes-attending-political-advisors-birthday-party-amid-covid-lockdown-video/

Gavin Newsom

Democrat Governor Gavin Newsom (CA) last Friday was forced to issue a statement after he got caught breaking his own authoritarian Covid order.

The San Francisco Chronicle reported that Gavin Newsom and his wife attended a birthday party with at least a dozen people from several different households for his advisor Jason Kinney last week.

Newsom attended a dinner party at French Laundry, a restaurant in Napa Valley that charges $800 per person for their tasting menu while he tells Californians they can’t gather with their families for Thanksgiving.

In fact, Newsom on Monday afternoon announced a new authoritarian Covid lockdown order and punished conservative Orange County by moving it into the most restrictive tier which will close indoor dining, gyms etc,

A reporter this week called out Newsom for his blatant hypocrisy.

Newsom’s arrogance is just astounding.

“We’re all human. We all fall short sometimes,” Newsom said as he ‘apologized’ for getting caught.

WATCH:

Gov. Gavin Newsom apologizes for attending party at French Laundry: “We’re all human. We all fall short sometimes.” pic.twitter.com/GPegzxt0dl — The Hill (@thehill) November 17, 2020

Recall, Gavin Newsom gave his winery, Plumpjack winery special treatment amid his Covid lockdown orders.

Newsom’s winery received a forgivable COVID relief loan and it was still open for business after the crazed Democrat imposed a second lockdown in July for over 25 counties across California!

In July Newsom shut down wineries, indoor dining, movie theaters, museums and zoos in 19 counties across the state.

However, Newsom’s winery, Plumpjack Winery was open for the 4th of July weekend and continues to book tastings as the governor shuts down his competition.

Now he’s telling Californians not to gather for Thanksgiving as he parties with his family and political advisors.

Had enough yet?

