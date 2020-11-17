https://thehill.com/video/senate/526278-watch-live-tech-ceos-zuckerberg-and-dorsey-testify-before-senate
” );
jQuery(‘.show-comments-btns’).css(‘display’, ‘flex’);
btn_disqus.after(‘
Load Video Comments
‘);
} else {
const place_yappa = jQuery(‘#yappa-comments-frame’);
if (place_yappa.length) {
place_yappa.prepend(‘
Load Video Comments
‘);
}
}
const btn_yappa = jQuery(‘#show-yappa-comments’);
if (btn_disqus.length) {
btn_yappa.css(‘margin-left’, ’10px’);
}
if (btn_yappa.length) {
btn_yappa.click(function () {
const block_disqus = jQuery(‘.block.block-disqus’);
if (block_disqus.is(“:visible”)) {
block_disqus.fadeOut();
btn_disqus.show();
btn_disqus.html(‘Load Text Comments’);
}
const yappa_iframe = jQuery(‘.yappa-comments-iframe-instance’);
if (yappa_iframe.length) {
if (yappa_iframe.is(“:visible”)) {
yappa_iframe.fadeOut();
btn_yappa.html(‘Load Video Comments’);
} else {
yappa_iframe.fadeIn();
btn_yappa.html(‘Hide Video Comments’);
}
} else {
btn_yappa.html(‘Hide Video Comments’);
(function() {
let yappa = document.createElement(‘script’);
yappa.type = ‘text/javascript’;
yappa.async = true;
yappa.src = ‘https://comments.yappaapp.com/embed/yappa-comments.js’;
let frame = document.getElementById(‘yappa-comments-frame’);
frame.parentNode.insertBefore(yappa, frame);
})();
}
});
}
}
});