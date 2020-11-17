https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/watch-sen-lindsey-graham-gives-kamala-harris-fist-bump-senate-floor/

Senator Lindsey Graham, showing just how disloyal he is to conservatives, was filmed giving Kamala Harris a fist bump on the senate floor on Tuesday.

Graham recently said that Biden should be getting classified intelligence briefings, like President Donald Trump does.

WATCH: Sen. Lindsey Graham gives Vice President-elect Kamala Harris a fist bump on the Senate floor pic.twitter.com/9UapoPUmrz — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) November 17, 2020

Asked on CNN whether Biden should have access to the briefings, Graham said “Yeah, I think he should.”

Despite all this, Graham has acknowledged that if Trump concedes, the Republican Party will never win another election.

“If Republicans don’t challenge and change the U.S. election system, there will never be another Republican president elected again,” Graham said during an appearance on Fox News. “President Trump should not concede. We’re down to less — 10,000 votes in Georgia. He’s going to win North Carolina. We have gone from 93,000 votes to less than 20,000 votes in Arizona, where more — more votes to be counted.”4

It appears that Graham is attempting to play both sides.

