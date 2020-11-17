https://www.newsmax.com/politics/detroit-michigan-certification-wayne-county/2020/11/17/id/997522/

After a number of absentee ballot poll books were found to be “out of balance” in Detroit, the Wayne County Board of Canvassers failed to vote to certify the election results, The Detroit News reported Tuesday.

“Based on what I saw and went through in poll books in this canvass, I believe that we do not have complete and accurate information in those poll books,” Chairwoman Monica Palmer, a Republican, told the News.

Palmer is open to certifying the country’s results, except for Detroit, according to the report.

The vote was 2-2, deadlocked on party lines as at least four state and federal lawsuits seek to stop the certification of the Nov. 3 election results, according to the report.

“Reckless and irresponsible,” Democrat Board Vice Chairman Jonathan Kinloch told the News.

“Out of balance” poll books were also found in the August primary and the 2016 general election results, but the Wayne County board still had voted to certify the election, per the News.

With a failure to certify, the county sends all documentation to the secretary of state’s officer and Board of State Canvassers. They then have 10 days to complete the work and certify the results, according to state law.

The examination of vote tallies in Wayne County began Nov. 5. The Michigan Board of State Canvassers are going to meet Wednesday on the process and is expected to consider certifying the election Monday, per the News.

Detroit’s poll books were found to be 72% out of balance in the August primary. Also, in 2016, vote totals for 59% of the Detroit precincts could not be reconciled, mostly because of finding too many had voted, per the News.

