As sanctimonious, self-serving Democrats across the country who were AOK with thousands of people celebrating a Biden ‘win’ (Chris Hayes said ‘they needed this) lecture Americans who just want to have Thanksgiving with their family about how selfish they are, Rob Schneider made a fairly excellent point.

Perhaps the best point of all.

What Rob said.

So terrified of losing a life that we stop living.

That makes zero sense.

And we just totally started tearing up.

We’re not crying, you’re crying!

Funny how people who just want to be left alone to live their lives as they choose are suddenly the bad guys. It’s unbelievable what has happened to this country and her people bending the knee in the last nearly nine months.

And not funny haha, funny STUPID.

Remember when this was supposed to be two weeks to flatten the curve?

As we said, stupid.

Many sheriffs in New York are already saying they will not be enforcing Cuomo’s draconian Thanksgiving restrictions.

We do too. – Twitchy editor

***

