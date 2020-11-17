https://www.wnd.com/2020/11/whatll-demonic-revolution-jesus-revolution/

“He is no fool who gives what he cannot keep to gain what he cannot lose.” – Jim Elliot, martyred missionary

I’ve had the privilege of enjoying over 30 years of a relationship with Dr. Michael Brown as a friend and fellow worker in Christ’s kingdom. He’s impacted my life in a revolutionary way. Recently, we sat down and engaged each other about the urgency of the hour and the necessity for a gospel-centered, moral revolution in America. Be inspired by the podcasts we recorded.

While Marxism grows in our country as a destructive force, we are passionate that God is stirring hearts, especially among young people, for an authentic transformative Jesus revolution.

Countercultural Movement

Twenty years ago, Mike wrote a manual for a spiritual revolution, saying the following: “This book is not a call for the violent overthrow of the government, nor is it a call to take up arms, nor is it a call to political activism in and of itself. It is a call to something far more extreme, a call to live out the gospel with all its radical claims, a call for the people of God to impact this generation with the prophetic message of repentance, a call to spark the most sweeping counterculture movement in our nation’s history, a call to take back the moral ground that has been stolen from under our feet, a call to follow Jesus by life or by death!”

Two decades ago it was as if he were sharing, “Flu season is approaching; be careful!” Now in the midst of our unprecedented turmoil and turbulence, it’s as if he’s shouting, “We’re in a pandemic, and this critical moment requires radical commitment to Jesus and His Church!”

To inspire us at this defining moment Mike offers us his new book entitled, “Revolution: an Urgent Call to Holy Uprising!”

Surveying the Scene

If you fell asleep like Rip Van Winkle for 30 years and just awoke, imagine how shocked you would be at what’s happening on our watch.

1. The Democratic Party has gone from a working-class coalition applauding JFK’s challenge, “Ask not what your country can do for you but ask what you can do for your country” to a leftist-leaning, socialist-supporting, almost unrecognizable radical party of extremists lacking any real moral code and seducing scores with what Big Government can do for you!

2. “Progressive” politicians, pundits and pop culture personalities pretend there is no real election scandal or polling propaganda deceiving the masses as they aggressively push an agenda to vanquish our Judeo-Christian heritage.

3. Media corruption becoming increasingly brazen in distorting and deceiving an often uninformed populace. The father of our country, George Washington, warned us about this time when he told us, “An uninformed populace is easily enslaved.”

4. Political policies pushing abortion on demand with taxpayer funding; legalizing drugs (Oregon just decriminalized heroin, cocaine, meth and LSD); celebrating homosexuality and transgender lifestyles; suppressing religious freedom; establishing unfettered illegal immigration with “free” medical care and other entitlements; supporting goals of subversive groups like the Marxist Black Lives Matter Foundation; downplaying violent uprisings, looting and burning of businesses; educating our children with the LGBTQ agenda and propagandizing them that America is systematically racist, requiring their “progressive” revolution.

5. Should we add catastrophic statistics on fatherlessness, violent crime, pornography, cohabitation, out-of-wedlock births, sexually transmitted diseases and obscene economic insanity with our almost $30 trillion debt?

A Tipping Point

How about churches that avoid the key “hot button” moral issues of our day, essentially lacking the courage to address from a biblically informed position (that’s critical!) the defining issues with clarity, hoping or believing people can discover things for themselves. “We didn’t give out voting records of candidates because they’re too controversial, political and deliberately biased in favor of conservatives.”

Do we see the “handwriting on the wall”? The state of the culture and much of the “church” reveals that we are at an unprecedented tipping point. Are we aware that America is rapidly spiraling into a lawless culture similar to the Germany of a generation ago?

My wife and her parents are German, and they will tell you how an educated and civilized nation moved from democracy to dictatorship and then demise in less than six years!

A once-thriving nation can have its heritage and faith so decimated that history records it as a tragic collapse.

Our Only Hope for Turnaround

It is obvious to scores of us that God is bringing us to a place of total dependency on Him. We’re becoming desperate for a third heaven-sent Great Awakening. God is sovereignly stirring our hearts for a genuine spiritual revolution!

Twenty years ago, when Mike and I were involved in the incredible Brownsville Revival, he led our BRSM (school of ministry) with over 1,100 students from America and nations around the world. A graduate wrote this song in response to the emphasis on revolution. It’s lyrics describe the mood of many today:

Can you feel it coming?

Can you feel it stirring?

Can you feel it shaking everything?

This is the hour – this is the generation.

There’s a people standing.

There’s a voice that sounding.

There’s a banner being raised for righteousness.

This is the hour – this is the generation.

Revolution – we’re taking ground.

Revolution – we won’t bow down.

Revolution – let the trumpet sound.

Revolution now!

We will fight to the death.

Worthless idols we detest.

Let the army’s anthem roar,

Holiness to the Lord.

– Charles Ciepiel

As you read these words do you find something resonating in your heart leading you to declare, “Let me say it simply but strongly that I will never simply be a Sunday morning Christian”?

If so, and you really mean it, we say that you are a real candidate for the real revolution our God is preparing to shake our society prior to His Son’s return!

Lean In and Be Lifted Up

I believe if you listen attentively to the podcasts I mentioned and lay hold of Dr. Brown’s new book, “Revolution, an Urgent Call to Holy Uprising!” your life will be radically changed!

We are living in the midst of one of the most unbelievable and critical periods in our nation’s history. On one side are deceived and demonically inspired individuals who are hell-bent on revolution.

On the other side are humble servants of God who will be part of a heaven-sent revolution unfolding right now for revival in the Church, revolution in society and redemption of Israel, God’s chosen people.

Here’s the deal: Do not be discouraged even in these times of distress. The dark is getting darker, but the light is getting lighter – and the difference between the two is becoming more and more evident every day. Don’t miss out on what God is doing!

