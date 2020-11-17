https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/whistleblower-democrats-stole-votes-joe-biden-every-developmentally-disabled-person-milwaukee-homes-spoke/

A whistleblower in Milwaukee, Wisconsin found that every developmentally disabled client she spoke with had their vote stolen for Joe Biden.

Every single one.

Even the patients who objected to the idea.

NewsTalk1130 reported:

TRENDING: WE CAUGHT THEM! Part 5: In Competitive States, Once Biden Gained the Lead with MASSIVE Vote Dumps, The Remainder of Votes All Possessed Same Biden to Trump Vote Ratio — THIS IS INCONCEIVABLE!

Susan couldn’t believe what she was hearing. Client after client, developmentally disabled person after developmentally disabled person all told the same story: Their vote was stolen from them. Susan, a disability service coordinator who works with developmentally disabled adults who live in various assisted living facilities and group homes in and around Milwaukee, says every one of her more than 20 clients told her that they were either pressured to vote for Democratic candidate Joe Biden or had a vote cast for Biden before they ever had a chance to see their ballot. “I haven’t been able to see them in person since March because of COVID, but we do Zoom calls regularly,” said Susan, whose name has been changed to protect her identity, as she fears reprisal for coming forward. “Right after the election, one of my clients said that he voted for Biden but didn’t want to.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

