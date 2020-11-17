https://bigleaguepolitics.com/wtf-lindsey-graham-gives-a-celebratory-fist-bump-to-kamala-harris-on-the-senate-floor/

Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) exposed a tool used by Facebook to monitor its users’ activity even when they are not using the social media service during today’s Senate Judiciary Committee hearings.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg appeared before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Tuesday where he received a grilling from Hawley, the freshman senator who has emerged as one of the leading opponents of Big Tech hegemony in Washington D.C.

“Centra is a tool Facebook uses to track users not just on Facebook, but across the internet — their messages, their linked accounts, and the pages they visit across the web,” Hawley explained as he grilled Zuckerberg.

“Centra also uses behavioral data to monitor users’ accounts even if those accounts are registered under a different name,” he added, providing a visual aid to show how the software operates.

Zuckerberg attempted to play dumb about the program, but Hawley continued to press on.

“I’m sure that we have tools that help us with our platform and community integrity work, but I am not familiar with that name,” Zuckerberg said.

“Do you have a tool that does exactly what I described…or are you saying that it doesn’t exist?” Hawley asked.

“Senator, I’m saying that I’m not familiar with it, and that I’d be happy to follow up and, and, get you and your team the information that you would like on this, but I, I, I’m limited in what I can, uh, what I am familiar with and can share today,” Zuckerberg said, stammering through his non-answer.

“It’s always amazing to me, Mr. Chairman, how many people before this committee suddenly develop amnesia. Maybe it is something about the air in the room,” Hawley responded facetiously.

The entire exchange between Hawley and Zuckerberg can be seen here:

Big League Politics has reported on Hawley’s crusade against Big Tech and the special Section 230 subsidy that they receive from big government to sustain their illicit monopoly:

CNS News reported that Missouri Senator Josh Hawley sent Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey a letter on May 27, 2020 taking the company to task for “fact-checking” President Trump’s about mail-in ballots. In a number of Tweets he made on May 27, Dorsey sustained that Trump’s comments regarding mail-ballots being filled with fraud “may mislead people into thinking they don’t need to register to get a ballot (only registered voters receive ballots),” Dorsey Tweeted. We’re updating the link on @realDonaldTrump’s tweet to make this more clear,” Dorsey continued. Hawley noted that on Tuesday, “for the first time ever, Twitter branded the President’s tweets with a ‘fact check’ designed to encourage readers to believe that the President’s political speech was inaccurate.” Hawley commented, “Twitter’s decision to editorialize regarding the content of political speech raises questions about why Twitter should continue receiving special status and special immunity from publisher liability under Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act.”

Facebook and other Big Tech entities must be put into check, otherwise the Orwellian Nightmare will likely become permanent.

