https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/11/17/your-business-is-closed-and-your-kids-cant-go-to-school-because-we-need-to-protect-elderly-mask-hypocrites-like-dianne-feinstein-from-covid-19/

So, where are the “wear a damn mask!” scolds now that 87-year-old Dianne Feinstein is walking around the Capitol without one?

Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA), without a mask, walks through the corridor before today’s Facebook/Twitter CEO hearing. pic.twitter.com/lYTVMEa3Dw — The Recount (@therecount) November 17, 2020

This comes less than 24 hours after Sherrod Brown went viral for telling Republican Sen. Dan Sullivan of Alaska to wear a mask despite Sen. Sullivan not being in close proximity to anyone:

Once again, I asked my Republican colleagues to stop endangering all the Senate workers – and simply wear a mask when presiding over the Senate. Once again, they refused. pic.twitter.com/lykJO8MWmI — Sherrod Brown (@SenSherrodBrown) November 17, 2020

How about you tag Sen. Feinstein is this?

Another senator is in quarantine today from exposure to COVID-19, and some Senate Republicans still won’t even wear a mask to protect Senate staff – let alone pass a bill to contain this virus and help struggling families. Thank you for fighting, @SenSherrodBrown. https://t.co/U8OCrBG7XR — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) November 17, 2020

Sen. Ted Cruz is right: So much “fake virtue” everywhere:

This is idiotic. @SherrodBrown is being a complete ass. He wears a mask to speak—when nobody is remotely near him—as an ostentatious sign of fake virtue.@DanSullivan_AK was over 50 feet away, presiding. Last I checked 50 feet is more than 6 feet. https://t.co/BoIGrAV7T1 — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) November 17, 2020

Remember, the reason your business is closed and your kids can’t go to school is because we have to protect the most vulnerable in society. Like 87-year-old Senators:

As much as COVID appears to be a solved problem for the American ruling elite at this point with access to the second, super-expensive track of treatments, Senators that are a million years old aren’t really the risk cases to be flaunting it https://t.co/saaJWdQDEV — Nathan Bernhardt (@jonbernhardt) November 17, 2020

***

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

