https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/richard-blumenthal-mark-zuckerberg-facebook-ban/2020/11/17/id/997483

Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., was rejected by Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg in a call for banning Steve Bannon.

“How many times is Steve Bannon allowed to call for the murder of government officials before Facebook suspends his account?” Blumenthal asked Zuckerberg during his testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Tuesday, referring to a video where Bannon said Dr. Anthony Fauci and Christopher Wray should have their heads on “pikes” for disloyalty to the president.

Zuckerberg answered Facebook took down Bannon’s video for violating their community standards, but “having a content violation does not automatically mean your account gets taken down.”

“The number of strikes vary depending on the type of offense,” Zuckerberg said. “So if people are posting terrorist content or child exploitation content, then first time they do it we’ll take down their account. For other things, it is multiple [strikes].”

When Blumenthal pressed him, “Will you commit to taking down Steve Bannon’s account?”

Zuckerberg answered, “Senator, no; that’ not what our policies suggest we should do in this case.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

