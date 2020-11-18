https://bigleaguepolitics.com/170-people-charged-in-tallahassee-florida-child-sex-trafficking-investigation/

A convicted child sex offender has been arrested and charged for the cheap-shot beating of a man leaving the Million MAGA March on Saturday.

39-year old Kenneth Wayne DeBerry was arrested on Sunday for a beating of a Trump-supporting demonstrator. A figure who appears to be DeBerry charged a man from behind after he had shoved a BLM-ANTIFA protestor twice, and punched him forcefully in the head.

BLM/ANTIFA thugs viciously beat a Trump supporter leaving the Million MAGA March. They go on to steal his phone as he’s bleeding unconscious. pic.twitter.com/duvrIQaqow — Richard (@Wildman_AZ) November 15, 2020

The man appeared to be seriously injured and momentarily unconscious after the cheap shot, and video revealed him to be bleeding heavily.

DeBerry is a registered sex offender who was convicted of 2nd degree child sexual abuse in Washington DC in 2008.

In addition to charges of aggravated assault, DeBerry is being charged with possessing a firearm as a felon and inciting violence for his actions at Saturday’s rally. Journalist Andy Ngo revealed DeBerry’s social media presence on Sunday, in which the leftist thug advertises himself as a Black Lives Matter supporter.

BLM/ANTIFA leftists engaged in a rampage of violence after dark on Saturday, mauling and terrorizing Donald Trump supporters present in DC to demonstrate for electoral integrity. In classic fashion, the leftists declined to challenge their opponents in mutual combat, instead opting for cheap shots, ambushes, and attacks on senior citizens and women.

DeBerry is the latest ANTIFA/BLM affiliated street militant with a history of child sex crimes. Big League Politics revealed that Kenosha, Wisconsin rioter Joseph Rosenbaum was convicted of two child sex crimes charges in Arizona. Rosenbaum was shot and killed by Kyle Rittenhouse following an altercation in which Rosenbaum lunged at the armed 17-year old.

