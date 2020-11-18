https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/11/18/2020-strikes-again-this-time-ruining-the-rockefeller-center-christmas-tree/

How it started. . .

Look at this majestic tree selected by Rockefeller Center to serve as the iconic 2020 Christmas tree in midtown Manhattan:

Say hello to the 2020 Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree! Hailing from Oneonta, NY, this Norway Spruce will arrive at Rockefeller Center this Saturday, November 14 to kick off the holiday season.⁣

How tall do you think this year’s tree is? pic.twitter.com/UMmxiY3toV — Rockefeller Center (@rockcenternyc) November 11, 2020

“See you soon, NYC!”:

Now for, how it’s going. . .

WTF did they do to it?

Let the holiday season begin! The 2020 Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree has officially arrived at the Plaza. 🎄 pic.twitter.com/RapXlMt1Fb — Rockefeller Center (@rockcenternyc) November 14, 2020

2020 strikes again:

The Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree, ladies and gentlemen! Let’s give 2020 a round of applause. pic.twitter.com/kRt8qCNudo — Liam Stack (@liamstack) November 17, 2020

It’s a metaphor for New York City under Mayor de Blasio’s leadership?

What is this, a joke? This is the Rockefeller Christmas tree for 2020. It depicts @NYCMayor‘s city as it stands today: broken, empty, drained of its life, by failed leadership and incompetence. pic.twitter.com/1S0qyIbmE1 — Bernard B. Kerik (@BernardKerik) November 18, 2020

Well, they did make the Charlie Brown tree look amazing in the end. Maybe they can fix this disaster, too?

Charlie Brown: I have the saddest Christmas Tree.

Rockefeller Center: Hold my beer. https://t.co/OexnJvaf86 — Emily Brandwin (@CIAspygirl) November 17, 2020

