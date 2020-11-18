https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/11/18/2020-strikes-again-this-time-ruining-the-rockefeller-center-christmas-tree/

How it started. . .

Look at this majestic tree selected by Rockefeller Center to serve as the iconic 2020 Christmas tree in midtown Manhattan:

“See you soon, NYC!”:

Now for, how it’s going. . .

WTF did they do to it?

2020 strikes again:

It’s a metaphor for New York City under Mayor de Blasio’s leadership?

Well, they did make the Charlie Brown tree look amazing in the end. Maybe they can fix this disaster, too?

***

