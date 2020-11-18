http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/JFNea1vTiUE/

Rapper-actor 50 Cent says that he’s “sure” rapper Lil Wayne “got paid” to publicly support President Donald Trump ahead of the 2020 presidential election.

“I’m sure. Easily. He got paid,” said 50 Cent in a Tuesday interview with The Breakfast Club radio show. “He had the sweater and the picture,” added 50 Cent, who then began chuckling as other Breakfast Club hosts joined in on the laughter.

50 Cent was responding to co-host Charlamagne tha God, who asked the rapper if he thought Lil Wayne had received a “check” for supporting President Trump.

On October 29 — less than a week before the presidential election — Lil Wayne tweeted a photo of himself with Trump. The Grammy-winner caption a tweet praising the president’s Platinum Plan for Black Americans.

“Just had a great meeting with [President Trump]. Besides what he’s done so far with criminal reform, the platinum plan is going to give the community real ownership,” said Lil Wayne at the time. “He listened to what we had to say today and assured he will and can get it done.”

Just had a great meeting with @realdonaldtrump @potus besides what he’s done so far with criminal reform, the platinum plan is going to give the community real ownership. He listened to what we had to say today and assured he will and can get it done. 🏾 pic.twitter.com/Q9c5k1yMWf — Lil Wayne WEEZY F (@LilTunechi) October 29, 2020

“How do we know you didn’t get paid to tweet that about Biden’s tax plan, though?” asked Charlamagne tha God of 50 Cent.

The week before Lil Wayne endorsed President Trump, 50 Cent had appeared to endorse the president as well, posting a message to his 26 million Instagram followers blasting Joe Biden’s proposed tax plan.

“WHAT THE FUCK! (VOTE ForTRUMP) IM OUT, FUCK NEW YORK The KNICKS never win anyway,” wrote 50 Cent in the social media post alongside an image of the top tax rates in California (62.6 percent), New Jersey (60 percent), New York State (58 percent), and New York City (62 percent) under the former vice president’s proposed tax plan.

In response to Charlamagne tha God’s question on Tuesday, 50 Cent acknowledged that he “didn’t get paid” to publicly disparage Biden’s tax plan.

“I didn’t get paid for that,” said 50 Cent. “When I did put it out, it was — how did I know that they were going to put it on the cover of the newspaper? I didn’t know that.”

