In this episode of America Is Talking, two health care professionals explain everything you should know about wearing masks. What are some best practices? What actually protects you and what doesn’t? Sarah Baker, programs director at Healthcare Ready, and Dr. Robert Rankins, emergency medicine physician, give us the answers.

Then, we check-in with Katherine Beck Johnson, research fellow for Legal and Policy Studies at the Family Research Council, to learn more about COVID restrictions imposed on places of worship across the country.

