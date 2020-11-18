https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/11/18/because-i-dont-like-ya-is-the-love-affair-between-biden-and-the-media-over-already/

A reporter tried to ask Joe Biden a question or two today from afar, but he wasn’t in a mood to answer at all:

Reporter shouts a question about COVID.

PEOTUS says let’s talk tomorrow.

Reporter asks “Why not right now?”

Biden jokes: “Because I don’t like ya–that’s the reason.” https://t.co/jEILEje0Bm — Philip Melanchthon Wegmann (@PhilipWegmann) November 18, 2020

“Because I don’t like ya”?

When asked why he and @senatemajldr haven’t spoken yet, @JoeBiden says he’ll have a lot more to say about it when it’s all settled

via and h/t @Irishmanindc pic.twitter.com/fyb97WnyLS — Howard Mortman (@HowardMortman) November 18, 2020

It sounded like Biden tried to save it real quick with an “I’m only joking” follow-up, but maybe someday we’ll know it wasn’t a joke if Joe calls them the “fake news media.”

Suddenly the Media knows when it’s a joke …interesting. 🤔 — Mike K 🇺🇲 (@MikeKinFLA) November 18, 2020

Weird, right? Biden should at least be thankful for all the softballs the press has tossed his way lately.

The love affair between Biden and the media didn’t last very long 🤦🏼‍♀️ — Erica Kaiser (@EricaKaiser_) November 18, 2020

CNN’s Brian Stelter previously anticipated a return to “normal relations between president and press corps,” but we’re not sure the love-fest will go back to Obama-era levels.

This was at least a three day headline under Trump, @brianstelter. What gives? https://t.co/nBac2USMh2 — Moe Szyslak (@PubOperator) November 18, 2020

Is this the normal relations with the press that @brianstelter was telling us was coming with a Biden admin? https://t.co/VWI78Gnpn9 — Phil (@philllosoraptor) November 18, 2020

If this was Trump, it wld be running on loop on MSM globally https://t.co/cNgYZod3hP — President Elect J (@J72337828) November 18, 2020

The MSM triggering would be off the chart as usual. But Biden will get a pass for now, and probably forever.

And then there’s the acronym:

“PEOTUS”? That’s… interesting.

