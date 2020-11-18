http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/sleWjEmct84/

Hollywood actress Bette Midler has told Kayleigh McEnany to “go fuck herself,” after the White House Press Secretary tweeted news about the Wayne County Board of Canvassers’ decision declining to certify their portion of the Michigan vote in the presidential election.

Bette Midler also took a swipe at McEnany’s Harvard Law degree in a tweet on Wednesday. “With all due respect, Kayleigh, go fuck yourself. IMHO, Harvard has a lot to answer for,” the actress wrote.

With all due respect, Kayleigh, go fuck yourself. IMHO, Harvard has a lot to answer for. https://t.co/FkEeNaBTst — bettemidler (@BetteMidler) November 18, 2020

The Wayne County Board of Canvassers initially declined to certify its portion of the Michigan vote in a 2-2 deadlock decision after receiving more than 200 sworn affidavits alleging fraud in the county.

But in a surprise reversal late Tuesday, the board unanimously voted to certify the count while also demanding that Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson conduct a “comprehensive audit.” The stunning reversal is itself drawing scrutiny after video emerged showing a Democratic state Representative-elect appearing to dox the children of the Republican chairwoman of the Wayne County Board of Canvassers on a public Zoom meeting.

In the video, Democrat Abraham Aiyash accused chairwoman Monica Palmer of enabling and perpetuating “the racist history of this country.” He seemed to try to dox her children, suggesting that they attend a certain elementary school.

BREAKING VIDEO: The exact moment Democrat Abraham Aiyash threatened Monica Palmer’s children on zoom. This extortion attempt directly influenced the decision to agree to certify the election fraud in #WayneCounty.@TheJusticeDept @JackPosobiec @DonaldJTrumpJr @realDonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/vDGiFIwmOf — Miss Michigan (@correctthemedia) November 18, 2020

Kayleigh McEnany has also weighed in on the Wayne County reversal, noting that board members changed their decision after being smeared as racists by Democrats.

Last night the Wayne County Board of Canvassers refused to certify the election results, citing irregularities (which are documented in 234 pages of affidavits) Then came the typical barrage of leftist threats & cries of racism from the Squad, the failed Governor, and others…⬇️ https://t.co/Qfxlb9gvEK — Kayleigh McEnany (@kayleighmcenany) November 18, 2020

