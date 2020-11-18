https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/bill-belichick-patriots-turkey-armenia/2020/11/18/id/997669

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick is calling for U.S. action against Turkey and Azerbaijan for attacks on Armenians.

His comments came Wednesday during a morning press conference, according to the Boston Herald. They came after he was asked about acting Secretary of Defense Christopher Miller using Belichick’s “Do Your Job” philosophy.

Belichick took the opportunity to speak out in favor of U.S. action.

“I couldn’t help but think and hope — and we’ve seen from other countries around the world — I hope our country will take action against Turkey and Azerbaijan for their unprovoked and deadly attacks against Armenians,” Belichick said. “When we’ve seen a humanitarian crisis and things like that, like ethnic cleaning go unpunished, that they just continue to happen. I hope we can put a stop to that.”

Belichick’s director of football and head coach administration Berj Najarian is Armenian. Belichick had posted a video this week backing efforts to support Armenia, CBS Boston reported.

“To Armenians around the world, I just want to give a quick message to let you know that I stand with you during these difficult times,” the coach said on Instagram.

