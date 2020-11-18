https://www.oann.com/bitcoin-breaks-18000-as-rally-powers-on/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=bitcoin-breaks-18000-as-rally-powers-on

FILE PHOTO: Representations of virtual currency Bitcoin are seen in this picture illustration taken taken March 13, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

November 18, 2020

LONDON (Reuters) – Bitcoin on Wednesday broke through $18,000 to hit a new year-to-date peak as its blistering 2020 rally powered on.

It was last up 3% at $18,175, its highest since Dec. 2017.

(Reporting by Tom Wilson, editing by Sinead Cruise)

