https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/5fb69680fcf548787cfe8e43
Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger discounted allegations of fraud in Georgia’s election….
Even as Democrat presidential hopeful Joe Biden continues to preach unity and coming together as one nation, those with his…
The best Black Friday tech deals and sales of 2020 include discounts on laptops, TVs and headphones from Amazon, Walmart, Target, Best Buy and more….
Okay, so the last time Rudy Giuliani practiced actual law in federal court was the early 1990s, and he’s a little rusty. Still, some things really should be hard-wired by your sixth decade as an attor…