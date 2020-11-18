https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/breaking-4/

Republican lawmakers Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) and Rep. James Comer (R-KY) called on Wednesday night for an immediate Congressional investigation into 2020 election.

Jim Jordan is the Ranking member on the House Judiciary Committee and James Comer is the Ranking member on the Committee of Oversight and Reform.

The two Republican lawmakers called on Democrat leaders to investigate the controversial and highly contested 2020 election. The Republicans are asking for hearings on the 2020 elections as soon as possible.

