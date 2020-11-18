https://www.dailywire.com/news/breaking-new-york-city-is-shutting-down-entire-public-school-system

New York City officials announced on Wednesday that they are shutting down the city’s entire public school system tomorrow amid a large coronavirus outbreak in the city.

Chancellor Richard A. Carranza wrote in an email to principals: “As of this morning, November 18, the City has now reached this threshold of test positivity citywide and, as a result, the DOE will temporarily close down all public school buildings for in-person learning, Thursday, November 19.”

“New York City has reached the 3% testing positivity 7-day average threshold. Unfortunately, this means public school buildings will be closed as of tomorrow, Thursday Nov. 19, out an abundance of caution,” New York City Democrat Mayor Bill de Blasio wrote in a tweet. “We must fight back the second wave of COVID-19.”

This is a breaking news story, refresh the page for updates.

