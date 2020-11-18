https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/breaking-reversal-wayne-county-election-board-rescinds-votes-decertifying-results/

In dramatic reversal, Wayne County election board rescinds votes, decertifying results

In an extraordinary turnabout that foreshadows possible legal action, the two GOP members of Wayne County’s election board signed affidavits Wednesday night alleging they were bullied and misled into approving election results in Michigan’s largest metropolis and do not believe the votes should be certified until serious irregularities in Detroit votes are resolved.

The statements by Wayne County Board of Canvassers Chairwoman Monica Palmer and fellow GOP member William C. Hartmann rescinding their votes from a day earlier threw into question anew whether Michigan’s presidential vote currently favoring Democrat Joe Biden will be certified. They also signaled a possible legal confrontation ahead.

“I voted not to certify, and I still believe this vote should not be certified,” Hartmann said his affidavits. “Until these questions are addressed, I remain opposed to certification of the Wayne County results.”

