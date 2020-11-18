https://www.dailywire.com/news/breaking-trump-campaign-to-file-for-recount-in-key-wisconsin-counties-report

The Trump campaign is filing for a partial recount of votes in Wisconsin on Wednesday, according to Fox News.

Fox News White House correspondent John Roberts broke the news on Wednesday morning, posting on Twitter that “the [Trump] Campaign will be filing for a recount in the state of Wisconsin today.” Roberts followed up his initial post with another clarifying that the campaign is pushing for a “partial recount in several key counties.”

UPDATE TO BREAKING: The @realDonaldTrump WI recount request will NOT be statewide – it will be a PARTIAL recount in several key counties. No word on WHICH counties yet. — John Roberts (@johnrobertsFox) November 18, 2020

Outlets called the state’s presidential race for Democratic candidate Joe Biden, who currently leads President Donald Trump by roughly 20,000 votes in the state, according to Fox News. Trump has not yet conceded the race as his campaign continues to pursue litigation over alleged voter fraud and unfair election practices in states such as Pennsylvania and Michigan.

Trump vowed to continue litigating the presidential race after several outlets called the race for Biden on Nov. 7. The president’s campaign issued a defiant statement asserting that the race is far from over despite what the media’s projections showed.

“We all know why Joe Biden is rushing to falsely pose as the winner, and why his media allies are trying so hard to help him: they don’t want the truth to be exposed. The simple fact is this election is far from over,” the campaign said in a statement. “Joe Biden has not been certified as the winner of any states, let alone any of the highly contested states headed for mandatory recounts, or states where our campaign has valid and legitimate legal challenges that could determine the ultimate victor.”

This story is breaking and will be updated.

