As reported last night, the two Republicans on the four member Board of Canvassers for Wayne County, Michigan reversed course Tuesday night, voting to certify the county’s election results after initially refusing to do so due to irregularities in polling books, mainly in the city of Detroit.

The four member board comprised of two Democrats and two Republicans earlier deadlocked at 2-2.

However after listening to residents’ concerns during the virtual public meeting and getting threats online, the Republicans voted to certify the vote but asked Democrat Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson to audit certain precincts with problems.

William Hartmann and Monica Palmer, the two Republicans on the Wayne County Board of Canvassers weren’t just threatened by random trolls online.

Ned Staebler, the far left Democrat election observer threatened Hartmann and Palmer during an online conference call.

Another Democrat observer last night threatened their children.

The two Republican board members rescinded their votes to certify the votes and filed affidavits that their families were threatened.

Just The News reported:

In an extraordinary turnabout that foreshadows possible legal action, the two GOP members of Wayne County’s election board signed affidavits Wednesday night alleging they were bullied and misled into approving election results in Michigan’s largest metropolis and do not believe the votes should be certified until serious irregularities in Detroit votes are resolved. The statements by Wayne County Board of Canvassers Chairwoman Monica Palmer and fellow GOP member William C. Hartmann rescinding their votes from a day earlier threw into question anew whether Michigan’s presidential vote currently favoring Democrat Joe Biden will be certified. They also signaled a possible legal confrontation ahead. “I voted not to certify, and I still believe this vote should not be certified,” Hartmann said in his affidavits. “Until these questions are addressed, I remain opposed to certification of the Wayne County results.” Added Palmer in her affidavit: “I rescind my prior vote to certify Wayne County elections.”

Breaking: In dramatic reversal, Wayne County election board Republicans rescind votes certifying results | Just The News https://t.co/8HsMZHkF9s — John Solomon (@jsolomonReports) November 19, 2020

