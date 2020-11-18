https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/11/18/brian-karem-tells-moronic-insipid-inconsequential-insignificant-indefatigably-insane-and-irrelevant-kayleigh-mcenany-to-go-get-her-shine-box/

Tell us how you really feel, Brian:

It appears he’s quoting from the movie “Goodfellas” and that didn’t end very well for the guy who said it:

And tell us why he has a press credential again?

Caution: “Journalist” at work:

Now, we get that he’s mad at what she said about Covid-19 restrictions, but might he show a similar amount of anger at say Gov. Newsom for hyping the regs, disobeying them and then lying about it?

Kayleigh is right that the restrictions are Orwellian. It’s just that it’s “Animal Farm” and not “1984.”

