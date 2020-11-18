https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/11/18/brian-karem-tells-moronic-insipid-inconsequential-insignificant-indefatigably-insane-and-irrelevant-kayleigh-mcenany-to-go-get-her-shine-box/

Tell us how you really feel, Brian:

I dismiss @PressSec as moronic, insipid, inconsequential, insignificant, indefatigably insane and irrelevant. Now go get your shine box. https://t.co/U2syYTEE1t — Brian J. Karem (@BrianKarem) November 18, 2020

It appears he’s quoting from the movie “Goodfellas” and that didn’t end very well for the guy who said it:

Remember how that scene ended? https://t.co/Ms8i4iDBit — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) November 18, 2020

And tell us why he has a press credential again?

I’ve said this before, but dishonest and unserious carnival barker Brian Karem having a White House media credential is one of the biggest blemishes on the @whca in the last decade. https://t.co/VtW6sCvga6 — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) November 18, 2020

Caution: “Journalist” at work:

This is still the single best photo that sums up the media during the Trump years https://t.co/Ms8i4iDBit pic.twitter.com/aTfLIJvyCT — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) November 18, 2020

Now, we get that he’s mad at what she said about Covid-19 restrictions, but might he show a similar amount of anger at say Gov. Newsom for hyping the regs, disobeying them and then lying about it?

BUSTED: New photos call into question Gov. Newsom’s honesty about the ‘outdoor’ birthday party https://t.co/OCF6qO8UZW — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) November 18, 2020

Kayleigh is right that the restrictions are Orwellian. It’s just that it’s “Animal Farm” and not “1984.”

***

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

