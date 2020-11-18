https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/11/18/busted-new-photos-call-into-question-gov-newsoms-honesty-about-the-outdoor-birthday-party/

As we’ve been telling you, California Gov. Gavin Newsom is in hot water over a birthday party he attended at one of the most expensive restaurants in California that was in violation of his own Covid-19 regulations. But it’s worse than that.

The governor had claimed that the party was outside which, he said, made it less of a risk. . .

“State guidelines limit gatherings defined as ‘social situations that bring together people from different households at the same time in a single space or place.’” Newsom’s Comms. Director defended the action by saying it took place outdoors. READ: https://t.co/tkr9RfRHhA — Chernéy Amhara (@CherneyAmharaTV) November 13, 2020

. . .but that appears to be a lie. Via Fox LA’s Bill Melugin:

EXCLUSIVE: We’ve obtained photos of Governor Gavin Newsom at the Napa dinner party he’s in hot water over. The photos call into question just how outdoors the dinner was. A witness who took photos tells us his group was so loud, the sliding doors had to be closed. 10pm on @FOXLA pic.twitter.com/gtOVEwa864 — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) November 18, 2020

According to Melugin, the photos are legit:

We checked the metadata on the photos to confirm legitimacy. Taken at 11/6/2020 at 6:20pm with a location tag at The French Laundry. We interviewed the witness. We’ve also reached out to the Governor’s team for a response, and we got one. Full story tonight at 10pm only on @FOXLA — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) November 18, 2020

And a Newsom spox is arguing that the indoor seating that we can see with our own eyes is actually outdoor seating:

EXCLUSIVE: Full story re: photos of Gavin Newsom at Napa dinner party we obtained. Responses from Newsom’s team as well as Jason Kinney’s team included. His team also referred us to a Town & Country magazine photo describing the seating as outdoors. https://t.co/LmQ2yIggGf @FOXLA — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) November 18, 2020

This appears to be the article from Town & Country they’re referring to. If those sliding doors were closed, as the eyewitness says, then it’s not outdoor dining. It’s actually very cramped indoor dining:

He should resign:

After Newsom’s little league celebration dinner he apologized but assured everyone he was dining outdoors. You decide. pic.twitter.com/t13ptNAESl — Chef Andrew Gruel (@ChefGruel) November 18, 2020

