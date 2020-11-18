https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/bwaahaha-cuomo-looks-like-a-fool/

Cuomo Scolds Reporter and Insists NYC Schools Won’t Be Closed

5 minutes later, schools were closed in NYC

Andrew Cuomo gets testy with Wall Street Journal reporter Jimmy Vielkind — who asked the governor if New York City schools would close this week due to Covid-19 spikes.

Cuomo repeatedly insisted that New York City schools would not close — becoming increasingly confrontational with Vielkind — mere minutes before Mayor Bill de Blasio announced that New York City public schools would indeed be closing on Thursday.

“I’ll tell you what, Jimmy. They’re not confused. You’re confused,” Cuomo added. “Read the law and you won’t be confused.” Cuomo then clarified that the schools would be open Thursday, according to state law — prompting another reporter to justify Vielkind’s questions.

Once the New York Times’ Jesse McKinley broke the news to Cuomo, following the governor’s heated exchanges with several reporters, he finally accepted that New York City schools would close on Thursday.

