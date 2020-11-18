https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/california-medical-association-officials-among-maskless-guests-joined-gavin-newsom-swanky-birthday-dinner/

Democrat Governor Gavin Newsom (CA) last Friday was forced to issue a statement after he got caught breaking his own authoritarian Covid order.

The San Francisco Chronicle reported that Gavin Newsom and his wife attended a birthday party with at least a dozen people from several different households for his advisor Jason Kinney last week.

Newsom attended a dinner party at The French Laundry, a restaurant in Napa Valley that charges $800 per person for their tasting menu while he tells Californians they can’t gather with their families for Thanksgiving.

Last night the photos of Newsom’s swanky dinner party was leaked to Fox LA.

TRENDING: WE CAUGHT THEM! Part 6: Michigan and Georgia, Like in PA and VA, Caught in SAME PATTERN! — Once Biden Gained Lead with MASSIVE Vote Dumps, The Remainder of Votes All Possessed Same Biden to Trump Vote Ratio – THIS IS IMPOSSIBLE!

No one at the dinner party was social distancing and nobody was wearing masks.

In fact, Newsom wasn’t following his own order to “wear a mask in between bites of food.”

EXCLUSIVE: We’ve obtained photos of Governor Gavin Newsom at the Napa dinner party he’s in hot water over. The photos call into question just how outdoors the dinner was. A witness who took photos tells us his group was so loud, the sliding doors had to be closed. 10pm on @FOXLA pic.twitter.com/gtOVEwa864 — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) November 18, 2020

There’s more…

On Wednesday it was revealed that California Medical Association officials were among the maskless guests who joined Newsom at The French Laundry.

Politico reported:

California Medical Association officials were among the guests seated next to Gov. Gavin Newsom at a top California political operative’s opulent birthday dinner at the French Laundry restaurant this month. CEO Dustin Corcoran and top CMA lobbyist Janus Norman both joined the dinner at the French Laundry, an elite Napa fine dining restaurant, to celebrate the 50th birthday of lobbyist and longtime Newsom adviser Jason Kinney, a representative of the powerful interest group confirmed Wednesday morning. Both Norman and Corcoran are friends of Kinney, as is Newsom, who referred this week to his 20-year friendship with Kinney. In a photo obtained by Fox LA, Norman is clearly visible seated to Newsom’s left.

Attorney Harmeet Dhillon raised a great point.

“The CA Medical Association head lobbyist didn’t wear a mask or socially distance — what does he know that we don’t know?” Harmeet Dhillon said. “Or maybe rules are only for little people.”

So Gavin Newsom’s unmasked, crowded $400-a-head dinner at CA’s most exclusive restaurant included MULTIPLE lobbyists. The CA Medical Ass’n head lobbyist didn’t wear a mask or socially distance — what does he know that we don’t know? Or maybe rules are only for little people. https://t.co/gn0abtqb81 — Harmeet K. Dhillon (@pnjaban) November 18, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

