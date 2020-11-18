https://djhjmedia.com/kari/cancel-culture-gone-insane-basketball-players-wants-to-cancel-their-employer-over-trump/

Just when you think the vindictiveness and viciousness of the American left have gone as far as it will go with attacking people in the streets for wearing MAGA hats and with pushing children around at rallies, a story comes out that proves the mindset of the American left has just not devolved far enough to hit rock bottom yet.

A man who makes millions of dollars to play ball has gone out of his way to insult and degrade his own employer, threatening to get “stompy foot” and walk off the team because the owner supports President Donald J. Trump.

The New York Post covered the story and reported:

“The Houston Rockets are having one of the more tumultuous offseasons in the NBA. Both of their superstars, Russell Westbrook and James Harden, have already requested trades. One NBA insider said he believes it has to do less with basketball and more with owner Tilman Fertitta’s political views.

Longtime NBA reporter Ric Bucher went on “The Odd Couple” podcast with Chris Broussard and Rob Parker and shared an interesting tidbit about the discord in Houston. According to Bucher, there is a “revolt” going on, and it’s directly related to Fertitta supporting President Trump.”

In a podcast a reporter said recently:

“But what I heard is — and we know how much politics and political position had to do with the boycott and protests during the (NBA) bubble — I’m hearing that Tilman Fertitta’s strong Republican support and donations are one of the things that is contributing to this dissatisfaction, and those two [Westbrook and Harden] are not the only ones to want out of Houston. Lesser players are of the same mind. There is a revolt here because they look at Fertitta as a guy who supports the current president.”

Because to the left no one is allowed to support the wildly popular President of the United States. Let’s say that Math is not a strong suit with people on the left.

Basketball viewership has dropped, meaning less cash is being spent. Is that difficult for ball players to figure out?

According to Statista.com, “The 2020 NBA Finals were watched by an average of 7.5 million viewers in the United States. The championship series was contested between Miami Heat, champions of the Eastern Conference, and the Los Angeles Lakers, winners of the Western Conference. The Lakers emerged victorious in the best-of-seven playoff, marking the franchise’s record-equalling 17th championship. The 2015 NBA Finals between The Golden State Warriors and the Cleveland Cavaliers achieved the highest TV ratings in recent years. The Finals in that year had an average TV rating on 11.6, in comparison to the rating of 4.0 achieved by the 2020 Finals.”

People who play sports for a living are not the brightest bunch of people in the country, having sided with the minority of Americans in a Communist-style of cancel culture, attempting to force their fans to adopt their political ideology with a long list of political theater disasters, driving the viewership of these games down tremendously.

Unless they are getting paid to destroy sports, the very industry that took people with a shortlist of skills and wisdom and made them extremely wealthy and powerful for playing a children’s game while getting treated like heroes.

Imagine being so conceited that you want to cancel your own employer, who is paying you very well to bounce a ball around, because your boss supported someone that many hundreds of millions of people supported all over the world.

That is what we are faced with in American culture currently. The childish temper tantrums and backward thinking of lazy celebrities who are completely out of touch with the American people has reached peak nonsense.

Certainly, the Basketball team owners can find some other players to fund, ones who do not carry with them an entitlement to annoy and tick off Americans in their own living rooms.

Then again, drive down to the local Community Center and sure enough, you will find a group of kids playing ball who will be a lot more entertaining than what the NBA is giving us, it might be time to cancel the entitled brats in the NBA.

There is no shortage of people who want to make money playing children’s games:

Kari is an ex-Community Organizer who writes about Voter Engagement, Cultural Marxism and Campaigns. She has been a grassroots volunteer with the GOP, on and off for 18 years. She is a Homeschool Mom in North Carolina and loves Photojournalism and Citizen Journalism.

