The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday recommended people living in the U.S. not travel during Thanksgiving to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

The recommendation came during a CDC news conference, the agency’s first since August.

“CDC is recommending against travel during the Thanksgiving period,” said Dr. Henry Walke, the agency’s Covid-19 incident manager. “For Americans who decide to travel, CDC recommends doing so as safely as possible by following the same recommendations for everyday living.”

Walke also expressed concern about infection spreading during next week’s extended holiday weekend at “transportation hubs” because social distancing will be difficult while standing in line for a bus or train.

The other concern for the agency and other is extend family get-togethers for Thanksgiving dinner and other indoor holiday events.

“They may actually be bringing infections with them to that small gathering and not even know it,” he said, adding that 30% to 40% of spread is driven by people without symptoms, according to CNBC.

The CDC’s “strong recommendation” isn’t a requirement, the officials acknowledged, the news agency also reports.

