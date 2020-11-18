https://www.theepochtimes.com/chinese-american-raytheon-engineer-sentenced-to-prison-for-technology-exports_3584690.html
A Chinese-American electrical engineer who worked for Raytheon Missile and Defense was sentence on Wednesday to 38 months in prison after pleading guilty to violating U.S. export control law, the U.S. Justice Department announced. The department said that Wei Sun, 49, a Chinese national and naturalized U.S. citizen, worked for the Raytheon unit in Tucson, Arizona, for 10 years. Lawyers for Sun did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Sun’s case is the latest in a lengthening list of prosecutions launched by the administration of President Donald Trump related to alleged Chinese spying and technology theft. On Wednesday, an official confirmed to Reuters a report by the Axios website that U.S. Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe was planning soon to “describe in granular detail” U.S. intelligence findings regarding China’s “nefarious actions inside the U.S.” The Justice Department said that while employed with Raytheon, Sun had access to …