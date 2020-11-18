https://www.wnd.com/2020/11/college-professor-finds-bible-reports-bias-hotline/

(THE COLLEGE FIX) — In November 2019, a George Mason University professor stumbled upon a Bible and an accompanying CD in her classroom. The professor collected the items and immediately reported the items to the school’s Bias Incident Reporting Team, which classified the episode as “discrimination” and “harassment” against “religion.”

The professor accompanied her report with photographs of the Bible, and the items were collected by the Bias Team.

The incident was one of 12 filed with the school’s bias reporting website between January 1, 2019 and January 1, 2020 and obtained by The College Fix through an open records law request. The documents provided by the university were redacted to protect the privacy of students involved.

