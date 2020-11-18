https://www.dailywire.com/news/comedian-whitney-cummings-sanctimonious-and-self-righteous-to-dismiss-people-we-disagree-with

Comedian Whitney Cummings believes that Hollywood power players need to embrace people with whom they disagree if they want to have a broader audeince.

Speaking with The Daily Beast, the former “Two Broke Girls” writer and producer said that the more she plays “devil’s advocate” by trying to understand a Trump supporter, the better her comedy gets.

“I’m fascinated by playing devil’s advocate and want to understand the people I disagree with. I don’t want to dismiss and malign,” she said.

“I think it’s very self-righteous or sanctimonious to just dismiss people we disagree with without trying to understand why they believe what they believe,” she added. “I don’t get it. I grew up in Washington, D.C., mostly, but also in Virginia and West Virginia, so I grew up seeing both sides, and people believing different things. Even though I don’t agree with somebody, I don’t think they’re dumb.”

Cummings expressed dismay that Hollywood writers dismiss people so casually, arguing that they above all else must have empathy for people.

“It’s so weird to me in Hollywood where writers are like, ‘F— the right!’ You’re a writer! You’re supposed to want to empathize with characters you don’t necessarily agree with because you have to write them,” she said. “I just try to take the judgment out of it, and the emotion out of it.”

Cummings served as a producer on the “Roseanne” reboot before the star got fired for making a racially insensitive comment. Though Cummings did not defend Rosanne Barr, she did decry cancel culture.

“Also, why the f— are you listening to them? When people are like, ‘Roseanne’s so toxic,’ then why do you follow her? You’re the one listening, responding, and just retweeted it. Just ignore her,” she said. “This whole cancel culture thing, when people freak out, well you’re the ones amplifying it and legitimizing it by being outraged. I don’t even think Roseanne believes what she says half the time.”

While hardcore leftists have been preaching messages of hate and division following the presidential election, rational liberals have denounced such messaging while imploring people to get along.

“‘You complete me’ doesn’t mean because we’re exactly alike. It means because we are different. I don’t want to live in a country without the red states,” said comedian Bill Maher. “I like traveling there. When people talk to you in Oklahoma, they’re not scanning the room to see if there’s someone more important. Because, frankly, when I’m there, there never is.”

Maher also commended people in red states for their sense of humor while knocking blue state liberals for always having a “stick up their a**.”

“Also, they laugh like nobody’s watching. They don’t have a non-dairy, gluten-free, hypoallergenic stick up their a**,” he said. “Even the pro-lifers will laugh at a good dead baby joke.”

