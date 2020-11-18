https://nypost.com/2020/11/17/conan-obrien-ending-late-night-show-after-28-years/

Conan O’Brien is no longer a night owl.

The comedian is ending his run as a late-night talk show host after nearly three decades.

O’Brien, 57, announced Tuesday that he’ll finish his TBS series “Conan” at the completion of its 10th season in June 2021. However, he has signed on for a new, weekly variety series on HBO Max. No specific details were released about the upcoming show.

“In 1993, Johnny Carson gave me the best advice of my career: ‘As soon as possible, get to a streaming platform,’ ” the flop-topped redhead joked in a statement released by WarnerMedia. “I’m thrilled that I get to continue doing whatever the hell it is I do on HBO Max, and I look forward to a free subscription.”

“Conan” premiered on TBS in November 2010. He had hosted his namesake NYC-based “Late Night With Conan O’Brien” from 1993 to 2009, when he relocated to Los Angeles to take over hosting NBC’s “The Tonight Show” from Jay Leno. But he lasted for less than a year on the job and handed the reins back to Leno in 2010 following an acrimonious departure from the network.

O’Brien’s popular travel specials, “Conan Without Borders” — which have visited such far-flung locales as Greenland, Korea (including the Joint Security Area, or JSA, separating North and South Korea), Cuba, Ghana and Qatar — will continue on TBS.

“Twenty-eight years is a monumental achievement in late-night television,” said Brett Weitz, general manager of TNT, TBS and truTV. “We’re incredibly proud of the groundbreaking work that Conan and his team have accomplished during the 10 years at TBS and are so glad that we will continue to have his presence on our air with the ‘Conan Without Borders’ specials. We celebrate his success and are glad to see it grow across our WarnerMedia family.”

Casey Bloys, chief content officer for HBO and HBO Max, saluted O’Brien’s “unique brand of energetic, relatable and at times absurdist comedy” on his nightly show. “We can’t wait to see what he and the rest of Team Coco will dream up for this brand-new variety format each week.”

“Conan” currently airs at 11 p.m. Monday through Thursday on TBS.

