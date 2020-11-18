https://hannity.com/media-room/cuomo-explodes-ny-gov-berates-reporter-over-school-closures-screams-youre-confused/
ANOTHER CONSPIRACY: Cuomo Says Public ‘Should Be Skeptical’ About Vaccine Recommended By the FDA
posted by Hannity Staff – 10.19.20
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo promoted another anti-vaccine conspiracy theory Monday morning; telling ABC News the public “should be skeptical” about taking any CoVID medication recommended by the FDA and the CDC.
“How confident are you in the approval process at the FDA right now?” asked ABC News.
“How confident am I? I’m not that confident… You’re going to say to the American people: Here’s a vaccine, it was new, it was done quickly, but trust this administration that it’s safe? I think it’s going to be a very skeptical public about taking this vaccine, and it should be,” said Cuomo.
“We’re going to put together our own group to review the vaccine. If they say that it’s safe, then I’ll go to the people of New York and say that it’s safe,” he added. “You’re going to need someone other than the FDA and CDC saying it’s safe.”
.@andrewcuomo: Americans “should be” skeptical of an FDA-approved COVID-19 vaccine. pic.twitter.com/tIryqq8ECU
— Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) October 19, 2020
Watch Cuomo’s comments above.
AOC: New York Gov Cuomo’s Response ‘Creating a Class and Race Issue’ During Coronavirus Crisis
posted by Hannity Staff – 3.31.20
Controversial Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez singled-out New York Governor Andrew Cuomo Tuesday; accusing the top Democrat of “creating a class and race issue” during the Coronavirus crisis.
“If you called for a suspension or moratorium on mortgage payments, then we should also call for that same treatment on rent payments,” said Rep. Ocasio-Cortez.
“We’re kind of creating a class and race issue. We’re essentially rewarding and offering preferential treatment to landowners and folks who are more wealthy, and we’re not offering that same kind of relief to renters,” she added.
“I think our policy answers it,” Cuomo said Monday. “You cannot be evicted for non-payment of rent. It’s not that you won’t owe rent at one time, right, because you signed a contract. Even the people to whom you pay the rent have to pay the rent, right, and they have expenses. So, no evictions for nonpayment of rent and then we’ll see where we are and we’ll see how long this goes on.”
Read the full report here.