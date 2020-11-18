https://hannity.com/media-room/cuomo-explodes-ny-gov-berates-reporter-over-school-closures-screams-youre-confused/

ANOTHER CONSPIRACY: Cuomo Says Public ‘Should Be Skeptical’ About Vaccine Recommended By the FDA

posted by Hannity Staff – 10.19.20

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo promoted another anti-vaccine conspiracy theory Monday morning; telling ABC News the public “should be skeptical” about taking any CoVID medication recommended by the FDA and the CDC.

“How confident are you in the approval process at the FDA right now?” asked ABC News.

“How confident am I? I’m not that confident… You’re going to say to the American people: Here’s a vaccine, it was new, it was done quickly, but trust this administration that it’s safe? I think it’s going to be a very skeptical public about taking this vaccine, and it should be,” said Cuomo.

“We’re going to put together our own group to review the vaccine. If they say that it’s safe, then I’ll go to the people of New York and say that it’s safe,” he added. “You’re going to need someone other than the FDA and CDC saying it’s safe.”

Watch Cuomo’s comments above.