https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/11/18/daily-beasts-sam-stein-wants-to-know-why-its-ok-to-attack-raphael-warnocks-faith-but-not-amy-coney-barretts/

Sam Stein writes for The Daily Beast and is also an MSNBC contributor, so you’d think he’d be aware of what’s made the news and what’s been relegated to social media … kind of like how all of the Hunter Biden scandals didn’t seem to spill over into the mainstream media. As Twitchy just reported, Georgia Democrat Senate candidate Raphael Warnock is under fire for preaching that you can’t serve God and the military, and liberals are doing their best to Bible-splain to Christian conservatives how that’s the correct interpretation of Matthew 6:24.

Stein has a question: Why is it fair to attack Warnock’s religious beliefs but not Justice Amy Coney Barrett’s?

Why are Raphael Warnock’s faith and sermons fair game for attack but Amy Coney Barrett’s religious views not? — Sam Stein (@samstein) November 18, 2020

But did anyone treat Amy Coney Barrett’s religious views as off-limits? Every major outlet did multiple deep-dives into them while largely ignoring Warnock’s, even though he’s running to make laws and Barrett was not. — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) November 18, 2020

Matt. I don’t think I’m overstating matters when I say that the entire Republican Party said questions of her faith were off limits and, indeed, anti-Catholic. The media did run stories. And those stories were condemned by Republicans for being attacks on faith. — Sam Stein (@samstein) November 18, 2020

Now, I think those stories were fine! And I think stories exploring Warnock’s faith and sermons are fine too (assuming done in good faith, pardon the pun). But I’m wondering why Republicans who oppose Warnock are comfortable with those stories now — Sam Stein (@samstein) November 18, 2020

Yes, R’s said that. And they were ignored. And I’d also suggest that nobody is attacking Warnock’s faith, they’re pointing out very potent political statements he’s made from the pulpit that would be relevant to his service as a Senator. — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) November 18, 2020

Can we look forward to a @thedailybeast article on Warnock’s faith and sermons? — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) November 18, 2020

We saw Newsweek do a piece on Barrett and People of Hope, of which she is not a member — Newsweek had to correct its attempt to draw a parallel between Barrett and Margaret Atwood’s dystopian “The Handmaid’s Tale.” Reuters also took a turn at connecting Barrett to the fictional “Handmaid’s Tale.” Remember this?

I know I’m a nobody in terms of the media… but I am a pretty big bible thumper. I have seen ZERO people attack Warnock’s Christianity. I’ve seen them attack specific statements he’s made on camera. ACB was attacked by many people of her faith, and only because of her faith. — Naomi Zulu (@ZuluMediaCell) November 18, 2020

Here’s the Daily Caller’s Mary Margaret Olohan:

Media ran smears that falsely compared Barrett to the Handmaid’s Tale because of her religion. Multiple media outlets were forced to correct their stories because they inaccurately reported (aka lied) about Barrett: Newsweek, Salon, Reuters, are a few. https://t.co/hAUNJdZeQp — Mary Margaret Olohan (@MaryMargOlohan) November 18, 2020

Here’s my reporting in case this isn’t clear: https://t.co/5z1PBKziAS — Mary Margaret Olohan (@MaryMargOlohan) November 18, 2020

I would love to know: should we not report Warnock saying “You cannot serve God and the military” merely because it might hurt his feelings? Or is there a better reason? — Mary Margaret Olohan (@MaryMargOlohan) November 18, 2020

The only reason not to report on it is that it might hurt his chances in Georgia, and Democrats really need that seat to flip the Senate. When is Newsweek or Reuters going to do a deep-dive into Warnock’s religious associations?

Related:

Rep. Ilhan Omar quotes scripture to Sen. Marco Rubio to defend Raphael Warnock and his comments about serving God and the military https://t.co/BXZwzSAULR — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) November 18, 2020

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

