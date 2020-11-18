https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/11/18/daily-beasts-sam-stein-wants-to-know-why-its-ok-to-attack-raphael-warnocks-faith-but-not-amy-coney-barretts/

Sam Stein writes for The Daily Beast and is also an MSNBC contributor, so you’d think he’d be aware of what’s made the news and what’s been relegated to social media … kind of like how all of the Hunter Biden scandals didn’t seem to spill over into the mainstream media. As Twitchy just reported, Georgia Democrat Senate candidate Raphael Warnock is under fire for preaching that you can’t serve God and the military, and liberals are doing their best to Bible-splain to Christian conservatives how that’s the correct interpretation of Matthew 6:24.

Stein has a question: Why is it fair to attack Warnock’s religious beliefs but not Justice Amy Coney Barrett’s?

We saw Newsweek do a piece on Barrett and People of Hope, of which she is not a member — Newsweek had to correct its attempt to draw a parallel between Barrett and Margaret Atwood’s dystopian “The Handmaid’s Tale.” Reuters also took a turn at connecting Barrett to the fictional “Handmaid’s Tale.” Remember this?

Here’s the Daily Caller’s Mary Margaret Olohan:

The only reason not to report on it is that it might hurt his chances in Georgia, and Democrats really need that seat to flip the Senate. When is Newsweek or Reuters going to do a deep-dive into Warnock’s religious associations?

