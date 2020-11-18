https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/11/18/defund-these-people-nprs-spin-on-trump-china-and-bidens-more-polite-tone-is-something-else/

If the political leadership of any country doesn’t deserve a “more polite tone” at this point in time, it’s China. However, NPR seems to view Trump as having been too hostile, and Biden will soften the tone:

President Trump’s hostility toward China has changed the relationship between the two countries. Although President-elect Biden will likely set a more polite tone with Beijing, analysts say, he’s unlikely to reverse Trump’s tariffs.

https://t.co/61YqjrnQGJ — NPR (@NPR) November 18, 2020

Oh puh-leeze!

I’m sorry we should not be hostile to the country that created a global pandemic, crashing the world and US economy leading to mass unemployment and several hundred thousands of deaths. Defund these people. Enough is enough. https://t.co/5iLhMyJT3A — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) November 18, 2020

China unleashes the virus on the world and we’re supposed to look forward to Biden’s “more polite tone”? Peak NPR…

Of course a state broadcaster would sympathize with poor China. — Anthony Bialy (@AnthonyBialy) November 18, 2020

The “reporting” in this country is embarrassing. — Dryrubandatug (@DryRubAndATug) November 18, 2020

I am fine with hostility. I mean, have you seen the news lately? https://t.co/AV2WxWcuYf — Anna James Zeigler (@ajzeigler) November 18, 2020

Interesting framing here, @NPR. If by “hostility” you mean finally punching back against systemic cheating, IP theft, violation of human rights and efforts to expand its surveillance apparatus in Europe and the U.S., then sure. https://t.co/yhzay2naGO — John Cooper (@thejcoop) November 18, 2020

Is NPR funded by the ChiComms now? — Tedwardo (@MrTedwardo) November 18, 2020

Thank you NPR. Chairman Xi awards you one social point. pic.twitter.com/XpNBijrblr — Timothy Hicks- A Fathers Journey (@TWayneHicks) November 18, 2020

And John Brennan’s really looking forward to Biden “fixing” what Trump has done in the Middle East. What could possibly go wrong?

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

