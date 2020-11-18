https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/11/18/defund-these-people-nprs-spin-on-trump-china-and-bidens-more-polite-tone-is-something-else/

If the political leadership of any country doesn’t deserve a “more polite tone” at this point in time, it’s China. However, NPR seems to view Trump as having been too hostile, and Biden will soften the tone:

Oh puh-leeze!

China unleashes the virus on the world and we’re supposed to look forward to Biden’s “more polite tone”? Peak NPR…

And John Brennan’s really looking forward to Biden “fixing” what Trump has done in the Middle East. What could possibly go wrong?

