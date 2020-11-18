https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/11/18/defund-these-people-nprs-spin-on-trump-china-and-bidens-more-polite-tone-is-something-else/
If the political leadership of any country doesn’t deserve a “more polite tone” at this point in time, it’s China. However, NPR seems to view Trump as having been too hostile, and Biden will soften the tone:
President Trump’s hostility toward China has changed the relationship between the two countries.
Although President-elect Biden will likely set a more polite tone with Beijing, analysts say, he’s unlikely to reverse Trump’s tariffs.
https://t.co/61YqjrnQGJ
— NPR (@NPR) November 18, 2020
Oh puh-leeze!
I’m sorry we should not be hostile to the country that created a global pandemic, crashing the world and US economy leading to mass unemployment and several hundred thousands of deaths.
Defund these people. Enough is enough. https://t.co/5iLhMyJT3A
— Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) November 18, 2020
China unleashes the virus on the world and we’re supposed to look forward to Biden’s “more polite tone”? Peak NPR…
Of course a state broadcaster would sympathize with poor China.
— Anthony Bialy (@AnthonyBialy) November 18, 2020
The “reporting” in this country is embarrassing.
— Dryrubandatug (@DryRubAndATug) November 18, 2020
I am fine with hostility. I mean, have you seen the news lately? https://t.co/AV2WxWcuYf
— Anna James Zeigler (@ajzeigler) November 18, 2020
Interesting framing here, @NPR. If by “hostility” you mean finally punching back against systemic cheating, IP theft, violation of human rights and efforts to expand its surveillance apparatus in Europe and the U.S., then sure. https://t.co/yhzay2naGO
— John Cooper (@thejcoop) November 18, 2020
Is NPR funded by the ChiComms now?
— Tedwardo (@MrTedwardo) November 18, 2020
Thank you NPR. Chairman Xi awards you one social point. pic.twitter.com/XpNBijrblr
— Timothy Hicks- A Fathers Journey (@TWayneHicks) November 18, 2020
And John Brennan’s really looking forward to Biden “fixing” what Trump has done in the Middle East. What could possibly go wrong?