On Wednesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Special Report,” Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly (D) vowed that the state is not going to have another lockdown and that they now “know that there are other ways to mitigate the spread of this virus,” than a lockdown.

Kelly said, [relevant exchange begins around 3:00] “We are not going that route. We have learned a lot over the nine months of this pandemic and we took some pretty drastic action at the beginning because we didn’t know anything else to do. But now we do know that there are other ways to mitigate the spread of this virus, and we’ve worked very closely with our business communities from way back at the beginning of this time. We’ve worked with our school districts, and we’re working with just the general public and our healthcare professionals and all of those to put in place things that we know will mitigate the spread of the virus and buy us the time until the vaccine is developed and distributed widely.”

