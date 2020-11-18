https://www.wsbradio.com/news/trending/harvey-weinstein-being-closely-monitored-prison-after-falling-ill/5K6JHLOP6RALPJTTXLKSKZIMOA/

ALDEN, N.Y. — Former movie producer Harvey Weinstein is being monitored by medical staff after falling ill with a fever, his representatives said Tuesday night.

>> Read more trending news

Weinstein, 68, was convicted in February of rape and sexual assault and sentenced in March to 23 years in prison.

Spokespersons Juda Englemeyer and Craig Rothfeld, told People and E! Online in a statement that Weinstein “has a fever” and is being “closely monitored” by the medical staff at Wende Correctional Facility in upstate New York, located east of Buffalo.

>> Harvey Weinstein in isolation after testing positive for coronavirus

Weinstein’s illness was first reported by TMZ.

“It should come as no surprise that Mr. Weinstein has numerous maladies and conditions including a heart condition, high blood pressure and spinal stenosis,” Englemeyer and Rothfeld said in their statement. “We are working with the NYSDOCCS (New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision) and the excellent team at Wende CF to ensure Mr. Weinstein receives the proper medical attention he needs.”

According to TMZ, Weinstein was tested for COVID-19 on Tuesday morning and doctors are waiting on results. Weinstein has reportedly been placed in isolation for 72 hours, the website reported.

>> Harvey Weinstein charged with the rapes of two more women

Weinstein tested positive for the coronavirus after being transferred from Riker’s Island in New York City to the Wende facility, People reported.

At the time, Wende officials told the Niagara Gazette they believed Weinstein was already positive for COVID-19 when he entered the facility.

Weinstein is also facing multiple charges of sex crimes in Los Angeles and will have an extradition hearing on Dec. 11, E! Online reported.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

