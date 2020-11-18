https://conservativebrief.com/top-democrat-quits-congress-joins-biden-admin-29400/

Democratic members of the House of Representatives are being told not to join a potential Biden administration as part of a strategy to protect the fragile Democratic majority in the House, according to a new report.

The message to stay put is being delivered by both House Speaker Nancy Pelosi — but one top Democrat has rejected her advice.

Louisiana Democratic Rep. Cedric Richmond is resigning from the U.S. House of Representatives and will be joining the Biden administration as a senior adviser in the White House Office of Public Engagement.

Richmond served as national co-chairman of the Biden-Harris campaign.

“The future has a habit of arriving unannounced, and I am here to announce the hardest decision of my life,” Richmond said Tuesday. “Before Jan. 20, I will resign my seat in the United States Congress and take a position in the Biden-Harris administration.”

Richmond has represented Louisiana’s 2nd Congressional District since 2011, serving on the House Ways and Means, Homeland Security and Judiciary Committees, and as the Democratic assistant to the majority whip.

The Biden transition team called Richmond a “leader in helping to enact landmark criminal justice reform,” and ensuring that his constituents were “prepared for emergencies and natural disasters” through his oversight of the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

Biden also announced nine senior staffers that he will work within the White House.

“I am proud to announce additional members of my senior team who will help us build back better than before. America faces great challenges, and they bring diverse perspectives and a shared commitment to tackling these challenges and emerging on the other side a stronger, more united nation,” Biden said in a statement.

Ron Klain, who Biden named last week as his incoming White House chief of staff, highlighted that “President-elect Biden and Vice President-elect Harris have an ambitious and urgent agenda for action. The team we have already started to assemble will enable us to meet the challenges facing our country on day one.”

Announced on Tuesday are Biden-Harris campaign manager Jen O’Malley Dillon as deputy White House chief of staff.

Senior campaign strategist and longtime political adviser Mike Donilon will serve as a senior adviser to Biden.

Longtime Biden-Harris aide Steve Ricchetti will serve as a counselor to the president.

Biden-Harris general counsel Dana Remus has been tapped to be the counsel to the president.

Biden-Harris deputy campaign manager Julie Chavez Rodriguez will join as director of the White House Office of Intergovernmental Affairs.

Biden campaign traveling chief of staff and longtime Biden aide Annie Tomasini will be the director of Oval Office operations.

Anthony Bernal, a deputy campaign manager and chief of staff to Jill Biden during the campaign, will serve as a senior adviser to the incoming first lady.

And Julissa Reynoso Pantaleon, a partner at the law firm of Winston and Strawn who served as U.S. ambassador to Uruguay and as deputy assistant secretary of state during the Obama administration, will serve as Jill Biden’s chief of staff.

