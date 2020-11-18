https://theduran.com/democrats-humiliated-with-the-smallest-house-majority-in-80-years/
The Democrats have been utterly HUMILIATED with the SMALLEST House Majority in 80 Years! In this video, we’re going to take a look at the pathetic results for the Democrat House, how Democrats themselves are panicking over whether their razor-thin margin can last even over the next few months, and how their unstoppable shift to the far left promises to render them a permanent minority party in the elections ahead; you are not going to want to miss this!
